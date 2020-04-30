The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday. Most of the newspapers feature the resignation of former minister Chris Cardona from parliament in their front page.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that 80 per cent of income from the passports sale scheme will be diverted to cushion the economic impact of COVID-19.

The Malta Independent leads with a call by the CEO of the UĦM trade union for the government to cancel the Vitals/Steward contract and use the money for the benefit of society.

l-orizzont highlights comments by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna that the reopening of shops will not mean the end of government aid to businesses struggling with COVID-19 consequences.

In-Nazzjon looks ahead to Thursday evening's vote in parliament for the hospitals concession agreement to be struck down. This, it says, is a major test for Robert Abela and government MPs, they are either with Vitals or with the Maltese.