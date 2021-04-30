The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Malta’s anti-money laundering regime has

formally passed a review by Moneyval, the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering expert committee.

In a separate article, the newspaper reports that Tumas Gaming has been slapped with a €233,000 fine after an investigation by the Financial Intelligence and Analysis Unit found it had failed to implement measures to address major threats to their money laundering supervision.

The Malta Independent reports on how MEPs on Thursday adopted a resolution saying that all allegations of fraud and corruption in Malta, especially at a high political level, should be investigated with the appropriate rigour.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech who on Thursday said the party's recovery plan ensured that tourism sector operators would be able to enjoy the fruit of their pre-pandemic investment.

l-orizzont reports that a study, co-led by the General Workers Union, Alleanza Kontra l-Faqar and Moviment Graffitti has just been launched to determine the living income for families and people living in Malta.