These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about English language schools fearing another terrible summer of business, caused primarily by the Brazilian market being locked out due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an announcement on Friday by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana, saying an overhaul of Malta’s imputation taxation system is in sight.

The Malta Independent leads with international news from Ukraine, writing that the country’s government condemned a Russian attack on its capital Kyiv, carried out as UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was visiting. The newspaper also gives prominence to news of Caruana’s tax reform plan.

L-Orizzont leads with a court case about a pensioner who ended up being chased by the state to repay part of her pension after she gave some of her wealth to her autistic son. The newspaper also gives prominence to news of plans to introduce a new €10 million fund to compensate workers for previous ‘injustices’.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech calling for a new form of politics that helps workers move ahead in life. The newspaper also reports on a UĦM Voice of the Workers’ conference which focused on cost of living challenges.