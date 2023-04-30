The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says an HSBC manager has admitted to an audacious swindle involving unauthorised withdrawals from client accounts and forged signatures to fund an expensive Siġġiewi farmhouse, as well as his penchant for exotic birds.

In another story, the newspaper says parents whose babies are being treated at Mater Dei hospital’s neonatal paediatric intensive care unit can only visit their children for up to two hours a day, a situation that is causing distress to post-partum mothers.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the newly appointed Ombudsman saying he believes that an anti-deadlock mechanism would weaken the post.

Malta Today says that a lack of clarity on a new company tax regime is causing unease.

Illum says that efforts to keep the Xagħra mayor from resigning have failed.

Il-Mument leads with the party’s plans for May 1 celebrations on Monday.

It-Torċa leads with an interview with GWU general secretary Josef Bugeja on the occasion of Workers’ Day on Monday.

Kullħadd says the average wage has increased by €5,570 in 10 years.