These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a report that the government quietly declared a state of emergency related to COVID-19 last Wednesday.

The newspaper also writes that the process to build a prefabricated hospital in eight weeks has been given the go-ahead to proceed, with an investigation into the bidding process finding no evidence of wrongdoing.

The Malta Independent quotes Economy Minister Silvio Schembri as saying the government will intervene if price gouging continues.

L-Orizzont leads with an interview with a grieving mother who lost her young son in a tragic accident three years ago.

In-Nazzjon leads with the archbishop’s call for a national pilgrimage on September 14. It also gives prominence to the Nationalist Party’s calls for the government to step in to stop price gouging for food items.