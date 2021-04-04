Happy Easter. The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the Labour Party has started drafting a general election campaign strategy as Robert Abela mulls a date to head to the polls. In another story, the newspaper says more than 99 per cent of those given a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed immunity against the virus and did not get infected after receiving the jab.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Nexia BT has been disowned by the international franchise, although it is so far unclear whether this was a result of the scandals the company has been involved in or the money laundering charges its directors are currently facing in court.

Malta Today says that the owner of Macbridge had a Malta visa deal in the bag.

Illum says that the COVID-19 reopening plan prioritises schools and shops.

It-Torċa speaks to Education Minister Justyne Caruana who criticises “irresponsible media” which, she said, did its best to damage her.

Il-Mument says that people close to former Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar are angry at the two weights two measures shown by the Prime Minister with regards to the former PS and minister Caruana.

Kullħadd says that the first signs of economic recovery have started to show.