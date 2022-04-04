On Monday, all newspapers lead their front page with highlights from Pope Francis' two-day stop in Malta.

Times of Malta leads with his warning to authorities that at times they were complicit in the violation of fundamental rights, also urging Malta to offer a safe harbour to migrants.

The Malta Independent refers to Francis' comments about the need for mercy rather than hypocrisy and contempt.

In-Nazzjon leads with the pope's comments about the fond memories that he will carry with him when leaving the island, while L-orizzont marks his stop at the Peace Lab before heading to the airport.