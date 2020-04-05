The following are the main stories on Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says that according to a survey it has commissioned, less than one in four workers is worried about losing their job because of the COVID-19 crisis, and the overwhelming majority feel the government is dealing very well with the health and economic fallout of the pandemic. In another story, the newspaper says drug trafficking into Malta has been hit hard because of the outbreak, with experts and police trying to analyse how this will impact the availability and quality of drugs sold on the streets.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Air Malta will benefit from a relaxation of EU state aid rules while the airline’s top management has accepted a pay cut.

Malta Today says Air Malta pilots will not consider a wage cut unless their union is allowed to have a say in the company’s restructuring plans.

Illum says Cabinet has approved seven reforms highlighted in a technical letter which will be sent to the Venice Commission and about which a meeting will be held between the government and the European Commission.

It-Torċa says Malta has one of the best economic packages in the world to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Kullħadd says that Malta’s guaranteed loans for companies affected by the COVID-19 is better than what is being offered by bigger countries when compared to the gross domestic product.

Il-Mument leads with the new shadow cabinet announced by Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia on Saturday.



