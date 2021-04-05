The following are the main stories in Monday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the police are investigating cryptocurrency transactions made by alleged murderer Yorgen Fenech, including their links to a notorious ‘darkweb’ marketplace. In another story, the newspaper says the family court has annulled a woman’s marriage to a foreigner whom she had never seen before and whom she wed under the influence of drugs.

The Malta Independent interviews the head of the Union of Professional Educators who says that in the current situation he would give the green light for the reopening of schools.

L-Orizzont speaks to Health Minister Chris Fearne, who says that the restrictive measures taken because of COVID-19 will soon start to be mitigated.

In-Nazzjon leads with Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s rallying cry on Sunday for all those wishing to see Malta regain an air of normality.