The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the travel and entertainment industries have welcomed the lifting of more COVID restrictions but say this does not go far enough.

In another story, the newspaper, speaks to Archbishop Charles Scicluna who says the country needs “healing”. Scicluna was reacting to the backlash to Pope Francis’ message calling on the Maltese to embrace migrants and asylum seekers with charity.

The Malta Independent says the government will go ahead with easing COVID restrictions in spite of the rise in cases.

L-Orizzont says masks will not remain obligatory in schools.

In-Nazzjon says the cost of food products is expected to continue to rise.