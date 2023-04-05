The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says lawyers representing Roderick Cassar, who stands accused of killing his wife Bernice, are challenging the new femicide law claiming it breaches his right to a fair hearing, is highly discriminatory, sexist, and totally counterproductive.

In another story, the newspaper says lawyers for Mark Camilleri have asked whether he can give evidence from abroad via videolink to a magistrate hearing allegations that he libelled MP Rosianne Cutajar.

Malta Today also leads with the constitutional court challenge to the femicide law.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say nurses have intensified industrial action at health centres and at the Gozo Hospital.

L-Orizzont says Belgian police have raided the EPP headquarters in Brussels.