These are the news items making the front pages of local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the Hal Far open centre was placed on lockdown on Sunday evening after eight of 1,000 residents contracted COVID-19.

The newspaper also reports that the government had announced the opening of a new spring hunting season despite calls for it to remain closed due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The Malta Independent also writes about the spring hunting season, claiming that the decision to open the season was not taken by the cabinet of ministers.

The newspaper also reports how lawyers and law firms were feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and were calling for support to weather the storm.

L-Orizzont highlights news of the lockdown at the open centre. In other stories, it quotes a sociologist as saying that poverty was on the rise due to the effects of COVID-19 and also quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela as saying that the Maltese were united in their battle against the deadly virus. In its final story, it says the government will start distributing food to families in need at the end of April.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to a speech by PN leader Adrian Delia on Sunday when he urged the country to use all its resources to overcome present and future challenges caused by the pandemic.