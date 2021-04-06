The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a court has granted bail to former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri and two of his associates accused of financial corruption in connection with a multimillion-euro printing press deal. In another story, the newspaper says a Maltese arms dealer has told the UN security council that he did not know his military-grade vessels were to be used by private military contractors in violation of sanctions on Libya.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon also lead with the bail granted to Schembri saying he has been formally indicted over money laundering and corruption charges.

L-Orizzont says numerous complaints are being received about lack of accessibility on pavements.