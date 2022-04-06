All national newspapers on Wednesday lead with the find of a dead body in the boot of the car of a missing in Qormi.

Times of Malta says the police have launched a murder investigation.

Malta Today says the body is still to be identified.

In-Nazzjon says the autopsy is expected to confirm that the body belongs to missing man Mario Farrugia.

Other stories

In another story, Times of Malta says butchers and meat importers are concerned about price hikes in meat and expect that within a month, they will have to buy wholesale meat at today’s retail prices.

A team from The Malta Independent heads to Bucha where they saw the horror that has been left in the town, near Kyiv

In-Nazzjon interviews Fr Dijonisju Mintoff.

L-Orizzont speaks to 18-year-old Elisa Chircop, who suffers from alopecia.