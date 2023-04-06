The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says 17 people were charged in court over an alleged benefits fraud racket in which they all claimed to be suffering from epilepsy even if they held a driving licence.

In another story, the newspaper saysthat according to a state hospital spokesperson, operations are being postponed, patients must wait longer to start rehabilitation and beds are being blocked as a result of the nurses’ industrial action.

The Malta Independent says the tourism minister has been spared a Standards Commissioner probe after eventually tabling requested contracts.

L-Orizzont leads with an interview with President George Vella.

In-Nazzjon leads witha report about the funeral of Mario Rizzo Naudi.