The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.
Times of Malta says a woman who spent years suffering domestic abuse at the hands of her estranged husband has won a landmark case against the state for its failure to protect her from the trauma she was suffering. In another story, the newspaper says a Maltese woman died on Monday from the novel coronavirus in a London hospital.
The Malta Independent says that it has been a month since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Malta.
L-Orizzont speaks to the mayor of Birżebbuġa who praised the decision to place the Ħal Fal open centre under quarantine.
In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia saying that the country will work together to overcome current and future challenges.
