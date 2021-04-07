The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says schools are set to reopen on Monday as the government begins easing the soft-lockdown imposed last month. The newspaper also interviews Emanuel Camilleri, who spent almost 400 days in prison when his daughter falsely accused him of rape. He says he considered killing himself when he was sentenced.

The Malta Independent says that Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and their associates have been released on bail.

Malta Today and L-Orizzont quote the Prime Minister saying that the COVID-19 re-opening plan will not be an aggressive one.

In-Nazzjon says that some people called for their COVID-19 vaccine were sent home and asked to return in the afternoon.