The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says non-EU families appealing the deportation of their children are receiving letters from Identity Malta, asking them to leave the country “as soon as possible”. In another story, the newspaper says a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in Malta was registered on Tuesday, with 52 new patients testing positive in a day.

MaltaToday says that the health authorities are bracing for the toughest week yet.

The Malta Independent says that although Caritas’ face-to-face operations have been affected, electronic communications efforts have increased.

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that it was not necessary to introduce new measures to combat COVID-19 at this moment in time.

In-Nazzjon reiterates the health minister’s appeal for people to go out only if necessary.