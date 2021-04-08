The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

All newspapers except in-Nazzjon lead with the announced staggered reopening of schools next week and the gradual easing of other measures as the number of novel coronavirus cases and hospitalisations continue to fall.

In other stories, Times of Malta quotes a letter by the president of the Malta Institute of Accountants to its members saying that what the Nexia BT partners allegedly did have turned accountancy into an “inferior grade” profession in the eyes of many.

The Malta Independent says that the number of COVID-19 victims has now reached 400.

L-Orizzont reports a meeting the General Workers’ Union had with Italy’s ambassador to Malta.

In-Nazzjon says the PN is set to announce a 10-year recovery and future plan for tourism.