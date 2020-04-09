The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says an elderly Gozitan woman has become the first casualty to the coronavirus in Malta.

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne saying that this the first death from COVID-19 will not be the last.

The Malta Independent says a one-month-old baby is among the six new positive COVID-19 cases registered on Wednesday.

In other stories, both Times of Malta and In-Nazzjon says Air Malta wants to lay off 108 of its 134 pilots.