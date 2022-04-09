These are the leading stories in local newspapers today.

Times of Malta writes that importers are in talks with the government as rising costs risk impacting the vast majority of imported goods.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a missile attack on a train station in east Ukraine which killed at least 50 civilians.

The Malta Independent leads with news that the EU has sanctioned Putin’s two adult daughters. The newspaper also reports that a five-month-old baby who was sick and blessed by Pope Francis during his visit to Malta, has died.

L-Orizzont reports on a Eurobarometer survey, highlighting how 82 per cent of Maltese – 10 percentage points higher than the EU average - believe they are in a good financial situation

In-Nazzjon also focuses on the Eurobarometer survey, but it takes a different angle: Maltese are mostly concerned about the rising cost of living and prices, it reports.