The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that large-scale music festivals set to attract thousands of international clubbers are to be cancelled amid coronavirus concerns. The four large events will not go ahead after an agreement between organisers, the government and the tourism authority.

The newspaper also reports how two young men have been charged with the murder of Saviour Gaffarena on Wednesday night.

The Malta Independent focuses on voting at the PN general council, with party leader Adrian Delia saying the choice is between the party of the past and a party of hope and renewal. It also reports that the prime minister's office has refused to say whether the prime minister knows who negotiated a memorandum of understanding with the Vitals Global Healthcare investors, and whether he would reveal the names.

l-orizzont says Vince Gaffarena, cousin of murder victim Saviour Gaffarena, had indicated who the murderers were. Leon Debono and Owen Schembri were taken to court late on Friday. The newspaper also reports that an increase in COVID-19 cases had been expected throughout Europe.

In-Nazzjon leads with Adrian Delia's address at the opening of the PN general council on Friday.