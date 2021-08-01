The following are the top headlines in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff, interfered in police investigations into 17 Black, according to the report into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also gives prominence to a call by former president Marie-Louise Coleiro to stop media controlled by the political parties from fanning the flames of division and hate.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says the Daphne Caruana Galizia inquiry board was alarmed by Joseph Muscat's justification of closeness with business. It also says the new chairman of the Occupational Health and Safety Authority has called for more organisation at construction sites.

MaltaToday said the Malta Tourism Authority has drawn up regulations for three major mass events in September, including the Joseph Calleja concert. It also says Yorgen Fenech in a message to his wife showed he was petrified of the consequences from revelations about secret company 17 Black, which he owned.

It-Torċa says foreign fishermen in Malta continue to work in miserable unregulated conditions.

Il-Mument observes that Robert Abela has not disowned Joseph Muscat in the wake of the Caruana Galizia inquiry report.

KullHadd focuses on a record 103 laws approved this year. It also says economic forecasts by the leader of the opposition have gone off the mark.