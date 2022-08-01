The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with remarks by self-confessed killer George Degiorgio about how he and his brother were 'used' for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also features an interview with new PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione.

The Malta Independent quotes the Film Commission saying it is not in a position to say how much the Malta Film Awards cost. Media had reported that the extravagant awards events had one well over budget. It also quotes former prime minister Alfred Sant saying complaints about the president's delay in signing the IVF law were a storm in a teacup.

In-Nazzjon reports that the corpse of a man found near Birzebbuga 18 days ago has still not been identified. It also reports on a fierce fire at Corradino industrial estate on Sunday afternoon.

L-orizzont says society is back to the time of belt-tightening, with the low income people mostly suffering the impact of inflation caused by the war in Ukraine, and the government doing what it can to help. The newspaper also refers to a fire in a field next door to an apartment block in Qawra, quoting the local council as saying it can do nothing about the field as it is private.