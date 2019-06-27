These are the front page stories in this Saturday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the Environmental Landscapes Consortium has decided not to renew its deals with 38 local councils, with those localities now scrambling to find short-term solutions to maintain their public gardens.

The newspaper also reports that oil industry sources believe Venezuela is using Malta’s Hurds Bank to bypass US sanctions.

The Malta Independent writes that the government is still seeking legal advice before it decides whether or not to proceed with a public inquiry into the circumstances leading to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

L-Orizzont reports on a one-year sexual abstinence period required for gay men who wish to donate blood, with the newspaper writing that 12 other countries also enforce a one-year abstinence rule.

In-Nazzjon quotes Fr Hillary Tagliaferro, who said that although things might look good on the surface, in reality many people are suffering the effects of poverty in silence.