These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about how five-star hotels had reported a 25 per cent occupancy rate in July.

In a second key story, the newspaper quotes a fresh report on cigarette smuggling which states that around 40 million contraband cigarettes were purchased and consumed in Malta last year, costing the country’s coffers €10 million in uncollected taxes.

In another story, it reports how yesterday’s cases of new coronavirus cases had reached a new record, with 54 new cases being reported.

The Malta Independent splashes with a large photo of the environmental disaster caused in Mauritius when a bulk carrier ran aground, resulting in a massive oil spill in the crystal-blue waters.

It also reports about the 54 new cases in the highest-ever single-day increase. In another story, it reports how PN MP Hermann Schiavone said he was willing to give up his parliamentary seat for Bernard Grech if the latter wins the forthcoming PN leadership election. It says another MP, Mario de Marco said the seat was not his to give away when asked whether he would give it up.

L-Orizzont leads with a report that cocaine trafficking by sea had increased as a result of the pandemic.

In other stories, it reports on an appeal by nurses members of the General Workers’ Union for people to wear their masks in public and a final story from court on Sunday when a man was jailed but a woman and her child were spared jail after the three tried leaving Malta with fake Norwegian passports.

It also carries a photograph of the Sea-Watch 4, a new rescue vessel that will be operating in the Mediterranean and which has the backing of 500 civil society organisations in Germany.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report about the police investigation into Pilatus Bank, with the latest developments linked to the new head of the Economic Crimes Unit, Alexandra Mamo, who substituted Assistant Commissioner Ian Abdilla.

In other stories, it says that the time window closes at 3pm on Monday for people interested in taking up the role of leader of the PN and how Malta yesterday registered 54 new cases of Coronavirus.