The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that construction activity last year was 330 per cent higher compared to 2000, a stark contrast to the rest of Europe where the sector shrank.

Separately it reports that the Maltese are the angriest people in the EU while a large part of the population is also worried, stressed and in pain.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on how former roads agency chief Fredrick Azzopardi was charged with environment protection breaches on Tuesday. It also flags employers' call on the government to shelve 'airy fairy projects' and bring finances back on track.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article claiming that axed ONE Radio host Manuel Cuschieri defied Prime Minister Robert Abela's requests by supporting Azzopardi outside court on Tuesday.

It also publishes comments by St Albert the Great college rector Aaron Zahra who said that the firing of headmaster Mario Mallia was a tough yet necessary decision.

L-orizzont also covers the prosecution of Azzopardi, noting his lawyers claimed the charges were time-barred.

Meanwhile, the newspaper publishes comments by fishermen urging for further controls that would deter foreign fishermen from Maltese waters.