The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says newly-elected MP Ivan Bartolo has agreed to give up his parliamentary seat for Bernard Grech should the challenger win the PN leadership race. In another story, the newspaper says police are investigating how recorded excerpts of conversations that form part of the evidence in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation ended up being posted on the online forum Reddit.

Both The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon say it’s Adrian Delia versus Bernard Grech as PN leadership election applications period comes to a close.

L-Orizzont says several Nationalist MPs are willing to give up their seat should Bernard Grech be elected party leader.