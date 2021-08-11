The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a warning from the health authorities urging people to avoid staying outdoors, opening windows or using ovens in the coming days as Malta sizzles in yet another heatwave.

In another story, the newspaper says President George Vella has ignored media questions sent following the publication of a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent speaks to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli who says that a short-term network distribution plan has been put into motion due to the imminent heatwave.

Malta Today says that a man who is protesting a seven-year mental health committal insists he is ‘no cat killer’.

L-Orizzont leads with the experience of a Maltese COVID-19 vaccinated couple who holidayed in Greece.

In-Nazzjon leads with the PN’s call for an action plan to combat climate change.