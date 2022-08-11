The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a new patient was admitted to Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency room every two minutes on Monday as the summer rush and the closure of a major community health clinic pile pressure on the national hospital.

Separately it reports that psychiatric patients are being denied free medication because health authorities refuse to accept a retired doctor’s signature.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon both carry an article about the Gozo Tourism Association's concern over how the island is losing its charm and characteristics to overdevelopment.

The Malta Independent separately reports that a vacancy advert for the post of headmaster at St Albert the Great College has created further tension among teachers.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports on planned regulations for the use of scooters. Through its lead photo on the front page, the newspaper also reports on the first August rains experienced on Wednesday.