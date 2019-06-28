These are the main stories in Monday's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that a cyber espionage group is suspected of having repeatedly tried to break into government infrastructure in recent weeks, with Russian hackers known as Turla the most likely culprits.

The Malta Independent reports that of 5,892 people reporting missing since 2010, only six remain missing today. According to police, three-quarters of these are migrants believed to have left for another country, the paper reports.

L-Orizzont quotes economist Gordon Cordina on a favourable outlook for the economy and the need to ensure sustainable growth.

In-Nazzjon reports that prison wardens have been buying diesel for their work vehicles in jerry-cans and presenting fudged invoices.