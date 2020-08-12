The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says plans to detain migrants infected with COVID-19 out at sea could cost tens of thousands of euros a day, according to offers received by the government.

In another story, the newspaper says Greece and Slovenia have become the latest countries to put restrictions on travellers from Malta because of the surge of coronavirus cases on the island.

In-Nazzjon also leads with the cost of an accommodation vessel to house Coronavirus-positive migrants out at sea saying this could range from €12,400 a day up to €150,000.

The Malta Independent quotes the Prime Minister saying there is no point in economic growth if the people are not living a better life.

L-Orizzont says Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has continued to recover slowly.