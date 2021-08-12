The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that repatriation flights for language students stranded in Malta because of COVID-19 have cost taxpayers almost €300,000. The newspaper also reports that an official portrait of former prime minister Joseph Muscat was commissioned and quietly installed at the Auberge de Castille several months ago.

The Malta Independent quotes local government minister Jose' Herrera saying the government is drawing up a policy for caravans covering the whole island. The comments came after the government dismissed a by-law by the Nxxar council for the removal of caravans. The newspaper also says the government has denied a conflict of interest for a member of the prison inquiry board who previously served in the prison management.

l-orizzont says elements close to former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil have again trained their guns on Adrian Delia over a tweet he allegedly sent Yorgen Fenech during a parliamentary debate. Delia denies sending the tweet.

In-Nazzjon says Labour candidates on the 11's district are angry that the PL will nominate minister Miriam Dalli to contest the election on their district.