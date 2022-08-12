The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Central Bank’s latest quarterly review shows that the spike in prices this year is the highest seen in a decade. It said inflation hit 4.5% during the first quarter of the year, up from 2.6% in December.

In another story, the newspaper says homeowners are rushing to waterproofing suppliers following the first heavy downpours to fix leaks and get their roofs ready before more heavy rain hits the island.

The Malta Independent speaks to Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo who says that the solution to Valletta’s late-night music complaints is stronger enforcement.

L-Orizzont quotes the rector of St Albert the Great College promising that the college will continue working in the interests of all its students.

In-Nazzjon says that the storm of the past days which put festa enthusiasts on edge is expected to clear by Monday.