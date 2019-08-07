Times of Malta says two of the men charged with killing Daphne Caruana Galizia have demanded that authorities produce evidence of phone intercepts they ‘bragged about’ linking the accused to the murder. In another story, the newspaper says the woman who was pelted with eggs during a bachelor’s party has been through the experience on numerous occasions.

The Malta Independent says fuel stations are to be capped at the current level of 89, but the policy will go back to public consultation.

In-Nazzjon says the government is refusing to debate the destruction of trees.

L-Orizzont says Malta has been selected for talks on migration.