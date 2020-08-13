The following are the main stories in Thursday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports on how Finance Minister Edward Scicluna distanced himself from the “kitchen cabinet” ran by former prime minister Joseph Muscat’s government, “bypassing the system” and allowing a series of controversial projects to go ahead.

In another story, the newspaper refers to restrictions that Sicily has introduced on Sicilians arriving from Malta, imposing a two-week quarantine and a mandatory swab test following the rise in COVID-19 cases here.

In-Nazzjon also leads with Scicluna's testimony, and in a separate article refers to a court appeal by the family of Lino Cauchi, who claimed that before his murder, the accountant was threatened by people close to former Labour minister Lorry Sant.

The Malta Independent also refers to Scicluna's testimony. In its secondary front article it meanwhile refers to the 49 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Wednesday out of a record of 2,200 swabs.

L-Orizzont says that spikes in new COVID-19 cases are being recorded all across Europe, while in a separate article it reports on industrial action by the General Workers' Union after the national airline refused to discuss roster changes for Air Malta Aviation Services Limited staff.