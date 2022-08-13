These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports on a court case in which the parish priest of Marsaxlokk stands accused of misappropriating €500,000. He is pleading not guilty.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that Christian Degabriele, a 35-year-old AFM officer, was found dead at sea where he was diving.

The Malta Independent also leads with news of the Marsaxlokk parish priest’s arraignment.

Also on its front page is a report about the Malta Employers Association lambasting plans to offer Air Malta workers lucrative golden handshake deals. The MEA has described the offers as “obscene”.

L-Orizzont writes that the parish priest of Marsaxlokk has been accused of fraud and money laundering. It also gives prominence to Degabriele's death at sea.

In-Nazzjon dedicates its lead story to PN leader Bernard Grech, who said on NET FM that the government never had any real plan to strengthen Air Malta.

The newspaper also reports on Degabriele’s death, alleging that the AFM soldier died after he was hit by some sort of machinery at sea.