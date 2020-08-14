The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to PN leadership challenger Bernard Grech who says the Nationalist Party became more fragmented under Adrian Delia and he was ready to deliver the unity that members longed for. In another story, the newspaper says that according to a new legal notice, bars and nightclubs must now follow social distancing rules that apply to organised mass events.

L-Orizzont says that Malta is expected to export cannabis to Germany.

The Malta Independent says Malta has registered 55 new COVID-19 cases as the number of active cases has now surpassed 500.

In-Nazzjon speaks to PN leader Adrian Delia who says the Prime Minister is more concentrated on his holidays rather than the Maltese people.