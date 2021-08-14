These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that students sitting for their SEC exams have done poorly in core subjects Maltese, English and mathematics once again.

The newspapers also highlights the story of a runner who plans to represent Malta in future Olympic games in the hope of becoming its first-ever medallist.

The Malta Independent reports that there are more than 540 grass fires reported every year.

L-Orizzont gives prominence to a report from court that a man accused of assaulting a Somali man at Mġarr Harbour grabbed his victim “like a sack and threw him into the water”.

In-Nazzjon writes that many people spent a night without electricity on Thursday night, with others having to make do with low voltages.