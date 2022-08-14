The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that cab drivers working through ride-hailing platforms are banding together to lobby for better working conditions as they fear the industry may soon collapse.

The newspaper features an interview with the police commissioner where he says public confidence in the force is up. The commissioner refused to comment on individual high-profile cases. In a third story the newspaper reports on a confrontation in Comino on Saturday as the NGO Graffitti held another protest over deckchairs and sunshades taking up an excessive amount of space at the Blue Lagoon. The story also features on the front pages of most of the other newspapers.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the outgoing standards commissioner saying the composition of the parliamentary standards committee puts pressure on the Speaker of the House, who has to cast the decisive vote. The newspaper also quotes PN deputy leader Alex Perici Calascione as saying the purpose of recent statements by Robert Arrigo was for mistakes within the party not to be repeated.

MaltaToday says Finance Minister Clyde Caruana's plan to transfer hundreds of Air Malta workers to the public service has been foiled by the EU's state aid regulations.

It-Torċa highights problems in the engagement of doctors to provide a round-the-clock service for homes for the elderly. It also highlights comments by the archbishop in relation to the arraignment of the Marsaxlokk parish priest on money laundering charges.

Il-Mument says Prime Minister Robert Abela is facing attacks by Joseph Muscat, Evarist Bartolo, Emanuel Cuschieri and Jason Micallef. It also says the government is considering winding up Air Malta and setting up a new flag carrier.

Kullħadd reports on good economic projections for Mata by the Central Bank. It also marks the 80th anniversary of the arrival of the Sta Marija convoy.

Illum reports that efforts by Emanuel Cuschieri to hold an event outside the law courts last week angered the Labour Party leadership. The newspaper also asks what has become of the special cost of living mechanism for low-income people, promised by the government.