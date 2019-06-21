The following are the top stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says nurses have claimed patients at the run-down Mount Carmel Hospital are being moved into corridors in the latest measure aimed at tackling bed shortages at a facility which has been partially condemned. In another story, the newspaper says dozens of migrants rescued last year will be evicted from Malta’s reception centres by the end of the month as authorities make way for the possibility of further arrivals.

The Malta Independent says the Commissioner for Animal Welfare has reiterated his call for an end to horse racing on the road.

L-Orizzont speaks to a single mother who says there is a lack of suitable jobs available to people in her situation.

In-Nazzjon says that expenses for families and the lowest earners have continued to rise.