The following are the main stories in Saturday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story about a wave of cancellations by tourists after several countries imposed quarantine on those arriving from Malta as the number of new COVID-19 continues to grow. In another story, the newspaper says Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect is on hunger strike.

L-Orizzont reports calls by the health authorities for the public to follow official sources when seeking information on COVID-19. In another story it reports the GWU had a successful meeting with Air Malta.

The Malta Independent says gives an update on the COVID-19 figures and says more countries have removed Malta from their safe-travel list.

In-Nazzjon reports on the government's expression of interest for vessels to house migrants saying this could cost anything between €12,400 and €150,000 a day.