The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an explosive interview with a former prisoner who alleges mistreatment behind prison walls at the 'Corradino Vindictive Facility’.

MaltaToday says Malta's climate got 1.4 degrees hotter over the last century.

The Malta Independent on Sunday, quoting the health minister, says COVID-19 could be here to stay as the world may never reach herd immunity. It also says the proposed Marsascala yacht marina concession could have a value of €183 million.

Il-Mument quotes a financial services practitioner saying Prime Minister Robert Abela will not bring in measures to take Malta out of the money-laundering grey list until after the general election, so as not to lose votes.

It-Torċa in its main story focuses on miserable conditions for workers employed on fishing boats. They are paid €20 for a full day including overtime, and sleep on the boats. It also carries an interview with a man who lost his parents and brother to COVID-19.

KulĦadd says the Nationalist Party faces another summer of trouble, with weak leadership and divisions.

Illum reports that patients, often in pain, have to wait between seven and 10 hours at the hospital emergency department owing to numbers and new COVID-19 protocols,