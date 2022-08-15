The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the cost of living wage adjustment due to be announced in the October budget is projected to be around €10 a week, by far the highest in years. The newspaper also carries comments by the police commissioner on plans to revamp several police stations.

The Malta Independent quotes the environment agency saying a proposed facility for organic waste at Magħtab requires an environmental assessment. It also features concerns by former prime minister Alfred Sant about overdevelopment in Gozo,

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to calls by the Allied Healthcare Workers' Union for government action to tackle problems in the health sector. It also reports that the people of Marsaxlokk have voiced disappointment after the arrest of the locality's parish priest.

I-orizzont carries the recollections of elderly people who were present when the surviving ships of the Sta Marija convoy limped into Malta 80 years ago,