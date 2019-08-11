The following are the top stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to a migrant rescued by the Maltese armed forces in an operation that was filmed and shared online who revealed he was the sole survivor of a boat originally carrying 15 people.

The Malta Independent speaks to the deputy president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, GRTU, who says Airbnb is fast becoming an intrinsic part of Malta’s tourism sector.

L-Orizzont says industrial relations at HSBC are in a critical state.

In-Nazzjon says the situation at Mount Carmel Hospital is worrying.