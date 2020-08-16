The following are the top stories in some of Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports how Health Minister Chris Fearne has warned of new curbs unless social distancing rules are observed. He made his warning as the number of new COVID-19 cases continued to reach new heights on Saturday.

The newspaper also reports that the Attorney General is stepping down.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says Fearne is confident that COVID-19 cases can be brought down. In another story, the newspaper quotes Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa' saying that a magistrate had interviewed former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the presence of the police contradicting court testimony by a police assistant commissioner.

MaltaToday says the Degiorgio brothers accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia knew that their co-accused Vince Muscat was spilling the beans, two days after their arrest, but the police initially ignored information about the involvement of middlemen Melvin Theuma.

Il-Mument gives prominence to the resignation of the attorney general, saying it has come late. It also carries comments by Adrian Delia and his challenger Bernard Grech on the PN leadership contest.

KullĦadd reports that Malta has one of the best COVID-19 testing systems in Europe. It also reports that €5m being spent on better roads in Rabat.

It-Torċa carries an interview with a drug addict who describes the trauma which addicts suffer, and also says drug prices are rising. The newspaper also interviews the president of the Chamber of Advocates, who underlines the need to maintain standards.

Illum says some businesses are opening just to contain their losses, with new concern fueled by restrictions on tourism from Britain and Italy.