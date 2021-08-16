The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that almost half of the Armed Forces of Malta’s officers are still awaiting redress for injustices they claim to have suffered over the years, despite the conclusion of a grievance procedure more than three years ago,

The newspaper also reports that a Guardamangia couple have moved into an apartment that had collapsed two years ago and has been rebuilt.

The Malta Independent quotes the energy ministry saying that projected increased demand by electric cars is being taken into consideration in its planning.

l-orizzont says the police broke part of a drug trafficking ring when they made two arrests on Friday. It also quotes Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef saying he is against swimming zones being given up for yacht marinas.

In-Nazzjon says the PN members on Marsascala council are to move a motion calling on the government to cancel its plans for a yacht marina in Marsascala Bay. It says that even Labour MPs were not consulted about the marina plans.