The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with explanations given by Maltapost for the latest increase in postage rates. The company said it has been operating the service at a loss. The newspaper also reports that a firm linked to “suspicious” payments received by Joseph Muscat is breaching company law by failing to file audited accounts.

The Malta Independent quotes the Malta Employers' Association saying the mental wellbeing of workers needs to be addressed by management. It also says an application has been filed to formally turn Wied Fulija into a public park.

In-Nazzjon says there are concerns that the death of Christian Degabriele, a diver found dead at sea a few days ago, may remain a mystery. He is thought to have been the victim of a 'hit-and-run,' the newspaper says.

L-orizzont interviews a man who has donated blood 105 times over a period of 35 years. It also reports that the trial of Alfred Degiorgio, who is accused of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, will not be delayed. The defence had sought a postponement, claiming prejudice by extensive media reporting.