These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that Foreign Minister Carmelo Abela will be meeting with Russian officials to discuss UN sanctions against suspected oil traders, which Russia held up last month.

The newspaper also reports that hackers who tried to break into government servers were blocked thanks to a recent upgrade of the state’s IT infrastructure.

The Malta Independent highlights Central Bank economic forecasts, which note that delays in one unnamed private project will lead to a 0.1% dip in GDP this year.

L-Orrizont says economic growth is expected to remain strong, and also highlights the recent appointment of a new commissioner for the elderly.

In-Nazzjon reports on a car crash in Għajnsielem which happened early on Friday morning and which left one woman in dangert of dying.