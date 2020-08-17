The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that Melvin Theuma, the self-confessed middleman in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder plot, has been given tighter police protection after harming himself last month.

The Malta Independent says that despite COVID-19, restaurants have seen an increase in reservations this month, mostly fueled by the government vouchers. In a separate story, it quotes calls for victims of domestic violence to speak up.

In-Nazzjon reports how the brother of the civil service chief was found by police to have €500,000 in cash at home and bank accounts in Dubai. Also Cutajar, Malta’s consul to Shanghai, was taken to court on Sunday and accused of money laundering. The newspaper also gives prominence to a call by Adrian Delia for parliament to be recalled to discuss COVID-19.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister insisting on Sunday that facts need to speak louder than speculation in the COVID-19 discussion. It also reports that a new NGO rescue ship, Sea Watch IV, has started a Mediterranean mission.